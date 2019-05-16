BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Broadway Market in Fells Point celebrated its grand reopening.

The $3 million renovation project transformed a once empty shed into a spot filled with businesses and restaurants, all of which are locally owned.

“I absolutely love the Broadway Market,” Beth Hawks said.

Mayor Jack Young said he had very fond memories of the Broadway Market in Fells Point.

“I remember as a young kid our schools used to bring us down to this market,” he said. “It was a thriving market, and it’s thriving again.”

Crowds of people piled into the newly renovated market shed to get a taste of Baltimore.

“Whether it’s authentic Thai food or Indian Street food or some amazing fish tacos, you’re going to find it here,” said Project Manager for Baltimore Public Markets Stacey Pack.

The building sat dormant in the middle of Fells Point for nearly a decade. The redeveloped landmark began last year when the entire shed was gutted.

Local businesses are excited to open up in the Broadway Market.

“This is just such a big opportunity for us as a small business, and to see this happening in this part of town that’s been dormant for so long is exciting,” said Owner of Florigen & B. Willow Liz Vayda.

Mayor Young also announced the city’s plans to renovate the larger south shed building into a crab house restaurant.

That project is expected to open late this month.