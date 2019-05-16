Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland SPCA wants you to help put a pup on the Iron Throne, or should we say, “Bone Throne,”?
The SPCA’s kennel team has been giving kennel makeovers to the kennels of pets that they say need a little extra boost of attention to help them get adopted.
Courtesy: Maryland SPCA
Thursday, the fifth makeover included an homage to the popular HBO drama, ‘Game of Thrones’ and even made a “Bone Throne” for the 5-year-old Pit Bull, “King Polar Bear” as a spoof on the Iron Throne in the series.
MSPCA said two pets have already found homes specifically because the adopters saw the makeover videos.