BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland SPCA wants you to help put a pup on the Iron Throne, or should we say, “Bone Throne,”?

The SPCA’s kennel team has been giving kennel makeovers to the kennels of pets that they say need a little extra boost of attention to help them get adopted.


Thursday, the fifth makeover included an homage to the popular HBO drama, ‘Game of Thrones’ and even made a “Bone Throne” for the 5-year-old Pit Bull, “King Polar Bear” as a spoof on the Iron Throne in the series.

MSPCA said two pets have already found homes specifically because the adopters saw the makeover videos.

