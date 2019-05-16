  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful day after a brief touch of showers early.

Our high was a warm 78 degrees, above our average of 74.

Tonight some clouds will move in and there is a slight risk of a few morning showers once again.

We will likely reach the low 80’s tomorrow, and another round of some showers and some isolated thunderstorms may also develop later on as well.

For the Preakness, a weak frontal boundary will remain across the region which could potentially create a spotty shower at some point during the afternoon or evening.

It will warm to about 83 as well.

Very warm and even summer-like humid air will move in for Sunday, and we will hit the mid to upper 80’s!

Some evening showers may break out and may continue into Monday as well.

Do try to enjoy the weekend! Bob Turk

