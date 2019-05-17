  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — Six people were injured in a fiery crash that shut down multiple lanes on I-495 in Montgomery County.

Two of those patients were taken to the hospital while the rest were evaluated at the scene.

The accident happened Friday morning on the Inner Loop of the Beltway before Exit 39, River Road. It included multiple vehicles, but the fire was put out by 7:40 a.m.

All lanes on the Inner Loop were closed and vehicles were only allowed to pass through the two right lanes of the Outer Loop. Outer Loop lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. but only two lanes were reopened on the Inner Loop.

Major delays were reported in the area. Drivers were encouraged to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

