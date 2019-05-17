BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Internet sensation Grumpy Cat died Tuesday morning, according to her owners.
A statement was posted to Grumpy’s Twitter account that said she died from complications from a recent urinary tract infection. She died at home in her mother’s arms.
“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” the statement read.
Grumpy was 7 years old.
Originally named Tardar Sauce, Grumpy first became famous when her photograph was posted to Reddit back in 2012. People were so surprised at her facial expression that they thought the picture was photoshopped. According to her website, Grumpy’s face and petite size was likely due to feline dwarfism.
Grumpy’s website also said that despite first impressions, she wasn’t all that grumpy. Instead she was described as a “super cute and cuddly kitty” that loved “to be held and rubbed.”