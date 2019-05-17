  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:grumpy cat, grumpy cat death, grumpy cat dies, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Internet sensation Grumpy Cat died Tuesday morning, according to her owners.

A statement was posted to Grumpy’s Twitter account that said she died from complications from a recent urinary tract infection. She died at home in her mother’s arms.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” the statement read.

Grumpy was 7 years old.

Originally named Tardar Sauce, Grumpy first became famous when her photograph was posted to Reddit back in 2012. People were so surprised at her facial expression that they thought the picture was photoshopped. According to her website, Grumpy’s face and petite size was likely due to feline dwarfism.

Grumpy’s website also said that despite first impressions, she wasn’t all that grumpy. Instead she was described as a “super cute and cuddly kitty” that loved “to be held and rubbed.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s