BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A horse named Congrats Gal collapsed and died Friday following a race on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico a day before Preakness.
The horse collapsed after the eight-horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Jockey Trevor McCarthy looked on as track officials tended to the horse.
PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo issued a statement on the death on Congrats Gal:
The sickening collapse and sudden death of Congrats Gal at Pimlico today are proof that the Maryland racing industry has not done enough to protect horses. PETA will be calling for a formal investigation, including a necropsy and blood toxicology panel, and for the release of all medication and veterinary records. We will be contacting the district attorney’s office, as we did in California, where the D.A. has appointed a task force to investigate training and veterinary practices.
