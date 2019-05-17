  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital lawsuits, Local TV, Talkers, The Coalition for a Humane Hopkins, unpaid medical bills

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins Hospital has filed thousands of lawsuits since 2009 against patients with unpaid medical bills.

The Baltimore Sun reports The Coalition for a Humane Hopkins says a large portion of the lawsuits target residents of low-income neighborhoods around the hospital’s East Baltimore campus. The coalition is made up of activists, patients and groups such as the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. Its report said the hospital has been filing an increasing number of cases over the years.

The Sun reported in 2008 that dozens of Maryland hospitals sued over unpaid bills between 2003 and 2008 and won at least $100 million. It found that the hospitals pursued the lawsuits even as they charged other patients higher rates to cover costs of uninsured or low-income patients.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s