



Start your day off right by looking at some charming rabbits. There are dozens of rabbits up for adoption right here in Baltimore.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of rabbits near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Leila, dwarf rabbit

Leila is a female dwarf rabbit rabbit staying at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA.

She has already been spayed.

Silka, bunny rabbit

Silka is a sweet female bunny rabbit rabbit currently housed at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA.

Silka is already spayed.

Crystal, mini lop rabbit

Crystal is a sweet female mini lop rabbit rabbit currently residing at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA.

She’s already been spayed.

Here’s what Crystal’s friends at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA think of her:

Having survived the horrible conditions of the Texas hoarding situation with over 450 other rabbits, little Crystal is ready to start a new life. She is a sweet bunny who is learning to trust humans. Although very shy and skittish at first, she is coming out of her shell and showing her cute personality. She loves to run and explore her living area. Crystal is an enthusiastic eater of food pellets, veggies, hay and healthy treats. Her litter habits are pretty good too. With love, good care, and patience, Crystal would be a wonderful companion.

Sylvie, Flemish giant rabbit

Sylvie is a darling female Flemish giant rabbit rabbit staying at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA.

Sylvie is a social butterfly — she’ll get along great with your dogs. She’s already been spayed.

Sylvie’s current caretakers say:

Sylvie is a big girl with a big personality. This 12-pound beauty is an active bunny who likes to explore and rearrange her living area to her satisfaction. Although she does not like being picked up, she loves being petted and having her head, shoulders, cheeks, ears and back massaged. She will even snuggle with her foster mom on the floor. She does some adorable binkies too. She is a very smart and assertive bunny, She was initially aggressive toward the kitty in her foster home, but she now gets along with him. In her prior home, Sylvie lived with a dog and older children. Due to her size and activity level, she needs a large area for exercise.

Ursula, bunny rabbit and Jersey wooly rabbit mix

Ursula is a female bunny rabbit and Jersey is a wooly rabbit mix staying at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA.

She’s spayed.

Here’s what Ursula’s friends at House Rabbit Society MD/DC/NoVA think of her:

Ursula is mom to Ella — they currently live together and will need to be adopted as a pair. She is a wonderful mama who has had a rough life but still loves people. She needs a home that can groom her daily and tend to her weepy eyes. She walks with a unique back toe movement but gets around fine. The vet can’t find anything wrong with her feet or back. Her current favorite pastimes are eating, sleeping, and using her babies as furniture.

