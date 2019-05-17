



The ransomware attack continues to plague Baltimore as the ransom deadline loomed Friday.

Mayor Jack Young said the city is working to resume services and cooperating with the FBI on their investigation.

Young told WJZ’s Mike Hellgren, they city is looking for some workarounds.

“We are looking at some workarounds to help the real estate industry,” Young said. “We have teams of lawyers and teams of experts who are familiar with this kind of thing that we’re facing in Baltimore and we’re hoping that we can have a fix for the real estate transactions but we have to make sure that it’s ok with the titling companies before we can move forward.”

Here's Baltimore City's workaround on real estate transactions that goes into effect on Monday

Right now, Baltimore’s email systems are still down, online payments remain down for water bills and traffic citations — but no late fees will be assessed. Although telephones work, voicemail does not. You can get permits in person or by phone. However, critical life and safety systems are operational.

‘Their Motive Clearly Seems To Be Money’ | Passwords, Sensitive Documents Possibly Shared Online In Baltimore Ransomware Attack

The ransom deadline was Friday and the hackers threatened to erase data, but Young said he hasn’t heard of anything being erased.

“I hope that they understand the harm they are doing to people — and seniors. For the people are trying to make transactions, our seniors are trying to downsize. Some of them are moving to other homes or nursing facilities and want to transfer properties,” Young added. “They need to think about the effect they are having on people in general. If they had any heart at all they shouldn’t be doing this kind of stuff.”

Later in a statement, Young said he cannot talk about details of the attack.