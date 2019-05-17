



The Baltimore Ravens are doing all they can to upgrade their roster in the wake of last month’s NFL draft, reportedly agreeing to deals Friday morning with former Denver Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray and former Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Floyd, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The 26-year-old Ray never really turned into the pass rusher that the Broncos expected after selecting him with the 23rd pick of the first round in the 2015 Draft. He racked up 12 sacks over his first two seasons and looked to be on his way to potentially fulfilling that potential when he broke his wrist in July of 2017 forcing him to miss half of the season. After the Broncos selected Bradley Chubb with their first round pick last season, Ray largely fell out of the team’s future plans.

At just 26, there is plenty of upside for Ray and he will help beef up a pass rush that lost its top two players this offseason in ZaDarius Smith and Terrell Suggs.

For Floyd, the 29-year-old wide receiver has had a tumultuous last few seasons. He was arrested for DUI in December of 2016, leading to his release by the Cardinals. He was picked up by the Patriots but then seldom used in New England as the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

Floyd then left New England to sign with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. He was suspended four games by the league for his DUI, and appeared in just 11 games for the Vikings making just 10 catches. Last season in Washington wasn’t much better as Floyd appeared in 13 games but made just 10 catches once again.

The Ravens added rookie receivers Marquise Brown and Mile Boykin in the draft to go with Willie Snead, but the position is still one of need for the team as they attempt to find more weapons for Lamar Jackson. The addition of Floyd is a shot at hoping that the receiver can find his early-career form once more.

Both deals are said to be one-year contracts that are currently pending the results of physicals conducted by the team doctors.