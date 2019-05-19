UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning crash in Upper Marlboro left a Waldorf man dead Sunday.

Just before 5 a.m., 26-year-old Adrian Harris was walking southbound in the left travel lane of Crain Highway in the area of Roasaryville Road with his back to traffic.

Harris was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling southbound.

The driver, Lewis Walker, 24, of Waldorf told police he believed he struck a deer in the roadway and pulled off a short distance from the scene of the collision, and activated the OnStar Services feature on his car to report the collision.

Lewis declined to have emergency services respond to the scene because he thought it was only a property damage collision with an animal.

At about 5:38 a.m. police received a call regarding a person lying in the center median in the area of Southbound US Route 301 at Rosaryville Road.

When police arrived, they found the body of Harris laying partially in the grass median. Prince George’s County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Police found the car driven by Walker a short distance away with front end and windshield damage.

Walker cooperated with police during the investigation and there were no indications of impairment by alcohol or drugs from either.

The investigation into the early morning collision is ongoing.