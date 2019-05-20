HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a Columbia man and the non-fatal stabbing of his friend on Christmas night in 2017.
Damien Clark, 43, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted second degree murder and two counts of second degree assault.
At around 9:40 p.m. on Christmas night in 2017, Howard County Police were called to the Quick Stop Food Mart on Hickory Ridge Road in Columbia after they received a call of a reported fight and stabbing at the store.
When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Warner Jackson and James Fallin, Jr., were transported to Shock Trauma for treatment. Jackson was treated for his injuries and released. Fallin died from his wounds later that evening.
An investigation revealed Clark entered the convenience store with his wife. Shortly after, a fight ensued between Clark and Jackson. Fallin was nearby and joined in the fight.
Clark later pulled out a knife and began stabbing Fallin and Jackson.
Jackson was stabbed once in the upper left side of his back. Fallin suffered from two stab wounds; one in the left chest and another near the sternum.
Howard County Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCrone presided over the case.