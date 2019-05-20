BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police reported four shootings Sunday. One person was killed and three others were injured.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 12:49 a.m. Sunday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He was listed in good condition.
The second shooting happened around 7:08 p.m. Sunday. Police said they responded to the 1800 block of West Fayette Street for a report of a shooting and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives asked anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
The next shooting happened about an hour later at 8:20 p.m. Police found a 28-year-old man in the 4900 block of Greencrest Road. They said he had been shot three times in the leg and once in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Investigators said they found the last shooting victim at the hospital around 5 a.m. Monday. They said a 34-year-old man was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday while in the 3400 block of Ridgely Street. Officers did find the crime scene.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the three non-fatal shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
