Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after someone was robbed outside of a Glen Burnie ATM early Saturday.
Officers were called to the Navy Federal Credit Union at 6651 Ritchie Highway around 12:10 a.m. after a person reported they were robbed while they tried to get money.
An unknown man approached the victim, pulled a gun and demanded cash. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find a suspect.
The armed robbery remains under investigation.
There are also no details on how much money was taken.