GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after someone was robbed outside of a Glen Burnie ATM early Saturday.

Officers were called to the Navy Federal Credit Union at 6651 Ritchie Highway around 12:10 a.m. after a person reported they were robbed while they tried to get money.

An unknown man approached the victim, pulled a gun and demanded cash. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find a suspect.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

There are also no details on how much money was taken.

 

