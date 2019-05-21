SYKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 47-year-old man last seen in Sykesville who they believe to be critically missing.
Bradley Earl Stapleton was last seen on May 19 at around 11 a.m. leaving the 800 block of River Road on foot.
Courtesy: Howard County Police
Police said a friend became concerned for his well-being due to health-related issues when he did not return home later that day.
Police also searched for Stapleton using K-9 and other resources in the area he was last seen, contacted by friends and checked local hospitals and other facilities for his whereabouts.
They added attempts to find him since Sunday evening have been unsuccessful.
Stapleton left behind his cell phone, keys, wallet and vehicle. He is described as 5’11”, 160 lbs, with long black hair and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing dark pants, a gray t-shirt, camouflage boots and a camouflage baseball cap.