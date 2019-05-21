Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Officers are wearing mourning bands on their badges Tuesday in honor of fallen Officer Amy Caprio.
Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of Caprio’s death.
On May 21, 2018, Caprio, 29, responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle with multiple suspicious subjects walking around homes on Linwen Way in Parkville.
When Caprio arrived and located the vehicle, she got out of her police car and ordered the driver, Dawnta Harris, to exit the vehicle.
Instead, he accelerated and fatally struck Officer Caprio.
Caprio was a four-year veteran of the Department and was married. She was the first female officer in Baltimore County Police Department history to die the line of duty.