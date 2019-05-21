TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools has a new superintendent.
The Board of Education of Baltimore County voted earlier Tuesday evening to appoint Dr. Darryl L. Williams as the next superintendent effective July 1.
Dr. Williams is currently the associate superintendent at Montgomery County Public Schools.
Interim Superintendent Verletta White released a statement following the vote.
“Serving the children of Baltimore County has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I am grateful to have worked with dedicated educators, staff, and community members for the past 24 years. While I am disappointed in the Board’s final decision, I am appreciative of their consideration.
I would like to congratulate Dr. Darryl L. Williams on his appointment. In the coming months, I will work closely with him to ensure a smooth transition and to continue supporting the school system that I love so dearly.”
This story is developing.