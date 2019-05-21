BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you going to Ocean City this week? You won’t want to miss this!

The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team will release two male gray seals at the 40th Street beach access in Ocean City on Thursday, May 23.

The seals, Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver, will be released. They were nicknamed after influential scientists in line with the Aquarium’s 2018-2019 naming theme for rescue seals.

Edwin was rescued at the end of March after traveling out of the normal range for gray seals; heading south all the way to St. Augustine, Florida, which prompted rescue action.

Edwin made the long journey to Baltimore and was found underweight, but without serious injury or illness.

George was rescued in early April after he was found stranded on the beach on 22nd Street in Ocean City. When he was rescued, George was both lethargic and underweight with superficial wounds. He was also diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

While under the care of the Animal Rescue and Animal Health teams, both George and Edwin received expert care and are ready to return to their habitat. Both have gained weight and responded well to treatments.

They also enjoyed spending time interacting with enrichment devices to maintain foraging skills for their return to the ocean.

The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue program is responsible for responding to stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along the nearly 4,360 miles of Maryland coast.