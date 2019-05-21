  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — A trial set to start this week for a Maryland teenager accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor has been postponed.

The trial of 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin was pushed back on Monday to Sept. 24. The reason for the delay is unclear.

Tyrone Harvin

Harvin is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and rape in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal, who was found beaten unconscious in her Baltimore apartment last year. She was hospitalized and died the next day from blunt force trauma.

14-Year-Old Arrested For Murder, Rape Of 83-Year-Old

Charging and court documents say police found Harvin’s fingerprints on a condom wrapper at the crime scene. They say he initially denied knowing Neal.

Harvin was charged as an adult with assault and armed robbery in 2017. Those charges were later dropped.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Deserves to get the needle!! Nice job raising this devil child! You WILL suffer GOD’S wrath!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:54 am

    We should not have to support this trash the rest of his life!

    Reply

