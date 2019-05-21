  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) —  Police are investigating a fatal crash from earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded at around 3:47 p.m. to the intersection of northbound RT 15 at Angleberger Road for a two-vehicle collision with injuries.

Police learned that the first car, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, was stopped at the intersection of westbound Angleberger Road at RT 15 northbound.

Doris Janet Kinnamont, 80, of Walkersville, MD, was the only person in the Chevrolet.

In the second car, a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound RT 15, approaching the first lane in the road.

Jacob Lee Hanvey, 23, of Emmitsburg, MD, was the only person driving the pickup truck.

Kinnamont failed to yield the right of way to Hanvey, police said, and attempted to cross the northbound lanes of RT 15 from Angleberger Road.

The Chevrolet was struck by the pickup truck on the driver’s door as the pickup truck continued northbound on RT 15.

Kinnamont was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hanvey was taken by ambulance to Frederick Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of RT 15 have since been reopened.

