BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus collided with a car in Bel Air Wednesday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the accident happened on the southbound side of Rock Spring Road at Moores Mill Road around 8:30 a.m.

The man driving the school bus was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The woman driving the car was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to treat her injuries.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but we not injured.

 

