BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were critically injured in two early morning shootings in Baltimore Wednesday.
Baltimore Police said the first shooting was around 12:22 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frederick Avenue. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is now in critical condition.
Then at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.