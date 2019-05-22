Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The redesign of the $20 bill featuring Harriett Tubman will not be released next year, as it was originally planned.
Officials said the redesign of the $20 and other bills is more about protecting them from counterfeit issues.
The new $20 bill will now come out in 2028.
The Tubman designs were first announced by the Obama administration in 2016.
The bill redesign was supposed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote.