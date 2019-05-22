Filed Under:College Park, Crime, Death, Local TV, Talkers, University of Maryland


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of a man found unconscious off campus near the University of Maryland.

The man was found lying unconscious in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue in College Park around 6 a.m. He was suffering from head trauma.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411 TIPS (8477) or text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Email address is: pgcrimesolvers@co.pg.md.us.

 

 

 

