  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have ruled the death of a Baltimore man shot in 1999 as a homicide, according to police.

On June 24, 1999, Tavon Kintchen, 35, was shot in the 1100 block of Wohler Way.

Kintchen died as a result of complications from his injuries on February 18, 2019. His body was transported to the Medical Examiners where doctors ruled his death a homicide.

Ronnie Johnson, 35, was arrested on the same date of the original incident, charged and convicted with attempted first-degree murder.

At the time of the incident, the victim was 15 and the suspect was 16.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s