Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have ruled the death of a Baltimore man shot in 1999 as a homicide, according to police.
On June 24, 1999, Tavon Kintchen, 35, was shot in the 1100 block of Wohler Way.
Kintchen died as a result of complications from his injuries on February 18, 2019. His body was transported to the Medical Examiners where doctors ruled his death a homicide.
Ronnie Johnson, 35, was arrested on the same date of the original incident, charged and convicted with attempted first-degree murder.
At the time of the incident, the victim was 15 and the suspect was 16.