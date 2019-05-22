BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland paid tribute to some very important public servants with the presentation of EMS Awards on Wednesday.

More than 19,000 Marylanders are dedicated to public health and safety through the Emergency Medical Services System, and some special heroes were also honored Wednesday.

Nine-year-old Amora Monroe was there when her grandmother took a fall. She was able to provide needed information to have help dispatched to her grandmother and find a neighbor to provide additional information.

16-year-old Taurian Jones-Duke was severely burned preventing his brother and sister from being injured in a fire.

“I was in Johns Hopkins for a month,” He said. “And I went to rehab for two months. I was supposed to be there for a year but they said I pulled it off,”

His brother and sister escaped without injury.

These are the recipients of the Right Care When It Counts award.

“We acknowledge some heroism of children who acted spontaneously in the moment and kept their cool to help people in the moment and help guide the EMS when they came to provide help,” said Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Service Systems.

11-year-old Wyatt Toulson helped his dad, who is a paramedic, when he caught his hand in some machinery during a towing job, crushing and partially amputating his fingers.

Wyatt helped stop the bleeding.

“And while I was in the ambulance he brought the glove up with the remainders of my hand in it and handed them to the police officer,” His dad said.

As a reminder, everyone can be instrumental in medical emergencies by learning CPR and how to stop bleeding.