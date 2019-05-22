GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old woman fled to safety after she was almost sexually assaulted in Glen Burnie Monday night.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, the woman was walking along Route 648 near Scott Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when a man pulled her into a grassy area.
He attempted to take off her clothing, but he wasn’t successful and the women was able to flee the area.
Officers were called to the scene, but unable to locate a suspect.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5-foot-10 tall, a heavy build and “hairy arms.” He was last seen wearing grey Nike shoes.
Police have canvassed the area with fliers and said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”
The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700. As always we ask everyone, everywhere to be aware of their surroundings and walk with a group when possible. If you are in the area and see anything suspicious please call 911 immediately.