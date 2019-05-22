COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single motorcycle collision in Prince George’s County late Tuesday night.
Maryland State Police responded to a single motorcycle collision on the outer loop of the Washington Beltway IS-495 /95 ramp to northbound IS 95.
The driver was taken to the University of Maryland, Prince Goerge’s Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died as a result of his injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling on the ramp, lost control and struck a guardrail. There was no indication of alcohol by the driver at this time.
The driver was later identified as Stuart Woods, 39, of Beltsville.
The investigation into the death of the driver is still ongoing, but police say that speed seems to have played a factor.