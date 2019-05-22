LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County woman was cited by police Wednesday morning at BWI Airport after TSA officers caught her with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.
The gun that was recovered this morning was a loaded .38-caliber handgun with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
A TSA officer spotted the handgun at the checkpoint X-ray machine and contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who confiscated the gun and detained the woman.
The woman told officials that she forgot that she had her loaded handgun with her.
This incident marked the 12th handgun caught by TSA at the airport so far this year.
This recovery marks more than half of the number stopped during 2018 when TSA officers caught 22 firearms at checkpoints.
Officials say that if the number of guns that travelers bring through checkpoints continues at this pace, it is likely to set a record for guns at the airport checkpoints well before the end of the year.