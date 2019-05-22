BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The abortion debate intensifies with questions over whether any of the new state-level bans could make it to the Supreme Court.

Marylanders joined more than 400 nationwide rallies Tuesday as the abortion debate continues following a new wave of anti-abortion laws in a handful of states.

Abortion rights supporters organized the rallies in all 50 states including six rallies in Maryland, beginning in Towson early Tuesday.

The coordinated effort followed a new wave of anti-abortion bans at the state level.

A new CBS News poll found two-thirds of Americans want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade as it stands now.

Twenty-eight percent would like to see it overturned.

A separate poll finds nationally, voters believe abortion should be available.

“We’ve had supporters really, very very outraged,” said Karen Nelson, Planned Parenthood Maryland CEO. “They can set up a dynamic where they will have to leave their state to receive health care. We believe, and the majority of Americans believe, you shouldn’t have to leave your home to get health care,”

Eight states this year have passed laws severely limiting abortion rights, Alabama’s so far being the most extreme.

There, pro-life advocates staged counter-protests as pro-choice supporters rallied in the streets outside the state capitol last week.

“I support the abortion ban because I believe life is life, and I believe it starts in the womb,” said an Alabama pro-lifer.

Those who do support it hope it will force a ruling by the nation’s highest court and lead a now conservative-leaning Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade.

It could take up to a year for any of those laws to make it to the Supreme Court- if at all.