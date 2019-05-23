



After a night of violence in the city of Baltimore, city police commissioner Michael Harrison announced an initiative that’s targeting the people who create violence on city streets.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) launched a new program to curb gun violence in Baltimore City. The initiative, which began Monday, will target violent, repeat offenders.

The ATF has placed seven billboards strategically around the city to promote a reward program that incentivizes people for information that would lead to the arrests of felons, drug dealers and others who possess and use guns in violent crimes.

“If a life of violence is the life you choose, then prison will certainly be a price you pay,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The billboards will run through the holiday weekend and into the Fourth of July weekend.

The ATF wants to specifically target individuals who choose to harm others and believe that most don’t fear going to jail.

“We want to remove that level of comfort for them,” the ATF director said.

“Far too many people are getting shot and killed in our city,” U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said, saying they will work to make Baltimore safer by keeping violent offenders off the streets.

Residents can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS to provide information to federal investigators. They should have details about what the person looks like, where they are and if there’s a weapon on them.