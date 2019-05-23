Filed Under:Baltimore News, Bethesda, Child Pornography Arrest, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sex Offenses, Talkers

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County music teacher was arrested Thursday after law enforcement found evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk, 74, of Bethesda, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.


Courtesy: Maryland State Police

In February, investigators began an online investigation involving child pornography possession. They then found a person online actively pursuing child pornography files and later identified him.

MSP and Homeland Security Investigations searched his home early Thursday morning and found child pornography files on his electronic devices, which were seized and will be analyzed.

Kopfstein-Penk is a music teacher and gives lessons to people of all ages from his home.

He was arrested at his home without incident and taken to Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack for processing.

Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s