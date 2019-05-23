BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County music teacher was arrested Thursday after law enforcement found evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.
Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk, 74, of Bethesda, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
In February, investigators began an online investigation involving child pornography possession. They then found a person online actively pursuing child pornography files and later identified him.
MSP and Homeland Security Investigations searched his home early Thursday morning and found child pornography files on his electronic devices, which were seized and will be analyzed.
Kopfstein-Penk is a music teacher and gives lessons to people of all ages from his home.
He was arrested at his home without incident and taken to Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack for processing.
Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.