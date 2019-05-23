BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made an announcement about new police leaders Tuesday, the department now says one of the leaders announced will no longer be joining the department.
“Michelle Wilson will not be joining the Baltimore Police Department. Because this is a personnel matter, and based on the advice of the city solicitor, we cannot comment further,” the statement read.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Rounds Out Executive Team With 2 New Additions
Wilson was announced as the Deputy Commissioner of the Public Integrity Bureau by Harrison.
Willson would have been the department’s second female deputy commissioner and the first African-American female.
Wilson was from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office where she was Assistant Attorney General.
“I think it is critically important that we have the public trust,” Wilson said Tuesday. “That they need to know that they can come to us with any complaints, any issues and that it will be investigated to its fullest extent.”
Wilson spent 10 years as a city prosecutor before leaving 3 1/2 years ago. Recently. she testified her former boss — City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby — lied under oath at a civil trial.