



The father of two Montgomery County children who have been missing for nearly five years is calling for justice.

The prime suspect in their disappearance, their mother Catherine Hoggle, is confined to Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Facility. She’s charged with their murders.

But, those charges could soon be dropped.

“Catherine Hoggle murdered my babies and there’s a chance she could walk out of there after doing it,” said Troy Turner, the children’s father.

Turner has spent almost five years searching for his children, Jacob was just two when he disappeared in Montgomery County.

“They were amazing kids. Some of the sweetest souls that God’s ever created,” Turner said.

Prosecutors charged their mother in their murders, but doctors have repeatedly found her mental illness renders her incompetent to stand trial.

If someone is still incompetent five years after prosecutors file felony charges, Maryland law requires the charges to be dropped.

“At some point you can’t bring a person who can’t defend themselves to trial. And that’s where we are in this case,” said David Felson, Catherine Hoggle’s lawyer.

But, Turner’s convinced Hoggle is faking it.

