(CBS News) — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise trip to Arlington National Cemetery Thursday afternoon ahead of Memorial Day, placing flags at headstones of late members of the military.

The president and first lady placed flags at the headstone of Frank Buckles, the last surviving World War I veteran. In the days leading up to Memorial Day, the U.S. Army places more than 260,000 flags at headstones to mark the somber occasion.

Read more on CBS News

