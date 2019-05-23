SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Anne Arundel County Wednesday. They had drugs worth more than $2,000 in street value.
According to county police, their narcotics team busted the men inside a residence in the 8200 block of Stewarton Court in Severn as a part of a drug trafficking investigation. Police did have a search warrant.
Inside the home where the men live, police found:
- 8.62 grams of cocaine (est. street value $863.00)
- 8.63 grams of crack cocaine (est. street value $863.00)
- 4.15 grams of heroin (est. street value $498.00)
- One loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- $996.00 US Currency seized
- Several items of paraphernalia
Joshua Joseph Warren, 34, was charged with handgun violations, possession of cocaine and manufacturing equipment, and Gregory Deon Sharps, 39, was charged with possession of cocaine and manufacturing equipment.
It was the second drug bust in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday.
Two Arrested After Major Drug Bust In Anne Arundel County
Earlier, police uncovered hundreds of caps of heroin, oxycodone tablets, bags of crack cocaine and hundreds of dollars in cash in a car in Pasadena. Two men were also charged in that incident.