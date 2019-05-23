COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — As a strong system of thunderstorms rolled through the region, some areas are already reporting damage and thousands are without power.
In Howard County, there was a tornado warning until 4 p.m. It has since expired, but strong winds and rain did knock trees over.
Howard County Police are receiving reports of trees down on roadways throughout the county. Please exercise caution and try to stay off the roads if possible. If you see downed power lines, call 911.
BGE reports 10,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m.
UMBC was holding graduation at the time of the severe weather. Sirens were sounded across campus — an all clear was given just before 4 p.m.
Anne Arundel County is preparing for the strong line of storms. The following schools are in shelter-in-place status due to tornado warnings. Students at these schools are safe and are supervised. Students will be dismissed when conditions permit. Check back here for updates.
- Brock Bridge ES
- CAT-North
- Corkran MS
- Crofton ES
- Hebron-Harman ES
- Lindale MS
- Old Mill MS North
- Old Mill MS South
- Overlook ES
- Park ES
- Piney Orchard ES