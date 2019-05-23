COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — As a strong system of thunderstorms rolled through the region, some areas are already reporting damage and thousands are without power.

In Howard County, there was a tornado warning until 4 p.m. It has since expired, but strong winds and rain did knock trees over.

#HoCoPolice are receiving reports of trees down on roadways throughout the county. Please exercise caution and try to stay off the roads if possible. If you see downed power lines, call 911. — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 23, 2019

BGE reports 10,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m.

UMBC was holding graduation at the time of the severe weather. Sirens were sounded across campus — an all clear was given just before 4 p.m.

An all clear has been given for the previous tornado warning. The 4 p.m. undergraduate ceremony is getting underway. Thanks for your patience. — UMBC (@UMBC) May 23, 2019

NOW: Storms rip across the Baltimore-Washington corridor, including two possible tornadoes in Montgomery and Howard counties and Washington, DC. This is storm damage along New Hampshire Avenue near the village of Sunshine, Montgomery County: pic.twitter.com/mahnHuhfn8 — Bill Rehkopf (@BillRehkopf) May 23, 2019

Anne Arundel County is preparing for the strong line of storms. The following schools are in shelter-in-place status due to tornado warnings. Students at these schools are safe and are supervised. Students will be dismissed when conditions permit. Check back here for updates.