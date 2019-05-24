Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man.
Theodore Kinlaw was last seen May 22 in the 1200 block of East Lanvale Street.
Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department
He was last seen wearing a brown tee-shirt, camouflage pants with brown loafers.
Police said family and friends are concerned about Theodore Kinlaw’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Theodore Kinlaw is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.