BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

Theodore Kinlaw was last seen May 22 in the 1200 block of East Lanvale Street.


He was last seen wearing a brown tee-shirt, camouflage pants with brown loafers.

Police said family and friends are concerned about Theodore Kinlaw’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Theodore Kinlaw is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

