ELKRIDGE, MD. (WJZ) — A nine-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Elkridge earlier Friday.

At around 4:30 p.m., a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was driving in the 6100 block of Hunt Club Road when it struck the boy who was riding a bicycle.

Police believe the child entered the travel part of the roadway from a residential driveway when he was struck.

The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Elkridge, remained on the scene and was not injured

