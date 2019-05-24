Comments
(CBS News) — Aldi is recalling The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, which was sold at stores in 11 states, because of possible E. coli contamination. The 5-pound bags of flour should either be discarded or returned to the store for a refund, the company said in a statement.
The flour, made by Archer Daniels Midland, was sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia, the company said.