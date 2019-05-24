COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down in Howard County Thursday afternoon.
The sounds of clean-up cutting through this Columbia neighborhood, where a short blast of severe weather left behind a mess of downed trees, power outages and even tore the roof off an office building.
The National Weather Service confirmed overnight that an EF-1 tornado is to blame for the trail of damage in Howard County.
Coupled with the wind and rain, it knocked out power to 1,800 homes and sent a tree crashing into a house on Wayover Way, trapping a woman inside.
She escaped with only scrapes and so far its the only reported injury. After the storm that hit with such force, neighbors compared the aftermath to a war zone.
Erin Gonzales said she saw the alert come across her phone and rushed home.
She was especially concerned because she’s pregnant. She sheltered in her basement until it was over.
“It was pretty scary. I was kind of in shock for the first 30 minutes. The front of the house wasn’t even accessible. The tree came down across garage and front door. My neighborrs and the fire dept came in through the back to check on me,” Gonzales said.