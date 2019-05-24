BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a happy hatchday for a new trumpeter swan at The Maryland Zoo on Friday!
The hatchling called a cygnet, hatched after more than 30 days of incubating, the Zoo said.
“This is our fourth clutch laid by the trumpeter swan pair here at the Zoo,” said Jen Kottyan, avian collection and conservation manager. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this exciting event with Zoo visitors, to watch the cygnet grow, and to be part of conservation efforts for the species through an annual release program in Iowa that boosts the wild population.”
Earlier in May, one swan from last year’s clutch was released at a lake in southern Iowa, as part of a conservation program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Zoo said.
This year’s cygnet will also be sent to Iowa in the fall as part of a conservation program also with IDNR.
Visitors can see the Zoo’s trumpeter swans and cygnet in the Maryland Wilderness Farmyard. Their nest is across the pond from the dock, but the swans use the entire area during the day.