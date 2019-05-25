Owings Mills, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a 19-year-old man and his dog were killed following an overnight crash in Owings Mills.
Investigators say a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Dolfield Boulevard around 10:34p.m. when it struck a Hyundai Elantra that was turning left onto Mill Centre Drive.
The Hyundai was pushed into a light pole during the accident and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A black labrador that was inside of the car was ejected during the accident and also killed.
The driver has been identified as Zachary Pierce Friedlander or Bridle Court.
The 18-year-old driver of the Honda was also seriously injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Baltimore County police crash investigation team is continuing to work to determine the factors involved in the cause of this fatal accident.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook