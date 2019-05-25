Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summertime is here and Baltimore City pools opened Saturday.
All city pools, including Druid Hill Park are open as of May 25.
Here’s a list of outdoor pools:
Cherry Hill Splash Park
101 Reedbird Ave.
443-984-7308
Clifton Park
2013 Sinclair Ln.
410-396-9330
Druid Hill Park
800 Wyman Park Dr.
410-396-3838
Patterson Park
148 S. Linwood Ave.
443-677-2618
Riverside Park
1800 Covington St.
410-396-8059
Roosevelt Park
3500 Poole St.
410-396-6487
There are also indoor pools, splash pads, wading pools and walk-to pools.
You can find your local public pool, plus hours by clicking here.