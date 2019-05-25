Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Pools, Local TV, Memorial Day, Memorial Day 2019, summer pool hours, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summertime is here and Baltimore City pools opened Saturday.

All city pools, including Druid Hill Park are open as of May 25.

Here’s a list of outdoor pools:

Cherry Hill Splash Park
101 Reedbird Ave.
443-984-7308

Clifton Park
2013 Sinclair Ln.
410-396-9330

Druid Hill Park
800 Wyman Park Dr.
410-396-3838

Patterson Park
148 S. Linwood Ave.
443-677-2618

Riverside Park
1800 Covington St.
410-396-8059

Roosevelt Park
3500 Poole St.
410-396-6487

There are also indoor pools, splash pads, wading pools and walk-to pools.

You can find your local public pool, plus hours by clicking here. 

