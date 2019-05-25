BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has called for Gov. Hogan to seek a federal emergency and disaster declaration for the weeks-long cyber attack that brought the city government computer systems and citizen services down.
If granted, the Presidential FEMA declaration would allow for federal reimbursement for damages, costs and infrastructure repairs related to the attack.
The New York Times reported Saturday that the Baltimore City attack and other attacks against cities and towns across the U.S. are the result of a National Security Agency developed cyberweapon that was stolen in a security breach.
The weapon, “EternalBlue” is estimated to have caused billions of dollars in damages and is believed to be the most destructive and costly NSA security breach in history, the release said.
“I’ve reached out to Governor Hogan’s Office today to urge his leadership and cooperation in seeking Federal Emergency & Disaster Declaration for this incident,” said Council President Scott. “Given the new information and circumstances its even more clear that the federal government needs to have a larger role in supporting the City’s recovery, including federal reimbursement for damages.”
Scott called for the creation of a Special City Council Committee on Cybersecurity and Emergency Preparedness to investigate the attack.
Earlier this week, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Representatives Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes, all D-Md., wrote to the Federal Bureau of Investigation thanking them for their work to help defeat the attack and requesting a briefing on the attack once the operation ends.
I would not be surprised if all of this goes back to the executive board of university of maryland medical. You know…Pugh and friends