WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man in Woodlawn was shot several times late Saturday night, Baltimore County Police said Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 900 block of Coleridge Road, 21229 for the shooting at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night when a man was struck several times in both the upper and lower body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information on this shooting, or who may have seen or heard anything in the area at that time, is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.