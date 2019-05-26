Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are injured after a shooting earlier Sunday night in Southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Montford Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
When they arrived they found a woman shot in the upper body and a man with a gunshot wound to his body.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Due to the severity of the first victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating, but say there have been no fatalities at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 433-902-4824.