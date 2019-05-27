Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You could soon see an increase in your BGE bill.
The utility company is asking the Maryland Public Service Commission to raise electric and gas rates.
Under the proposal, BGE is seeking $133 million for the cost of major safety and reliability improvements.
If the rate hike is approved that would mean customers electric bills would increase by about $3.74.
And the average gas bill would go up by $5.27.
However, BGE said customers who receive both electric and gas would still be paying an average 10 percent less compared to a decade ago.