BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a woman reported that a man exposed himself to her while she was running on Johns Hopkins University’s campus.

The woman said she was jogging in the 3300 block of San Martin Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday when a man approached her and pulled his pants down exposing himself. He then grabbed her by the wrist,

She was able to pull away and ran north on San Martin Drive.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-5, slim build, with long dark scruffy hair and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any additional information or saw this suspect, please call Campus Safety and Security at 410-516-7777. Call Campus Security about any persons who seem suspicious to you or makes you feel uncomfortable. It takes only a few minutes for a campus officer to talk to them and verify that they have a legitimate reason to be on campus – or have them leave if they lack one.