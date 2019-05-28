BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Blue Jays are flying high this spring.

The Johns Hopkins baseball team is preparing for a trip to the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and are hoping that it will be a “Field of Dreams” experience.

The Blue Jays enter the tournament hot, winners of eight straight, including a sweep of Shenandoah in the regional finals.

The team entered the post-season ranked No. 21 in the nation, and now, they’re just one of eight still standing in the quest to win it all.

“Every day we come out, and it doesn’t ever really feel like that there’s a team in the world that can beat us,” Blue Jays first baseman Nate Davis said. “It’s just a lot of fun coming out every day with these guys and just playing our best baseball and seeing how far that’s going to take us.”

Hopkins plays Babson College of Massachusetts in their World Series opener on Friday.

The tournament will feature eight teams with a double elimination format.

It’s the fourth time that the Blue Jays have made it this far — looking to win it all for the first time in school history.

“There’s no team that’s out there that’s so good that I think there’s a reason we can’t be the winners,” Blue Jays outfielder Tim Kutcher said. “I’m not going to say we should win every game, but I think there’s no reason we can’t go win the whole thing.”

First pitch of the series opener is slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m.